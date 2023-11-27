Applovin Corp - (APP) Price Target Increased by 12.58% to 51.54

The average one-year price target for Applovin Corp - (NASDAQ:APP) has been revised to 51.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.58% from the prior estimate of 45.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.51% from the latest reported closing price of 39.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applovin Corp -. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 27.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.54%, an increase of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 145,001K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 26,082K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,079K shares, representing an increase of 42.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 168.05% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 7,789K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,801K shares, representing a decrease of 77.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,527K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,001K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 66.59% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,543K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 67.39% over the last quarter.

Applovin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

