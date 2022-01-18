Applovin Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.00, changing hands as low as $73.01 per share. Applovin Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.41 per share, with $116.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.12.

