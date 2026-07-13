AppLovin (APP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

AppLovin (APP) closed at $442.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -12.65% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.79% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile app technology company had gained 2.06% lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppLovin in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $3.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.6%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 53.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.93 per share and revenue of $8.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.67% and +41.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppLovin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, AppLovin boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AppLovin is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.97 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that APP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, placing it within the top 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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