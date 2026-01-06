AppLovin (APP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, AppLovin (APP) closed at $617.14, marking a -2.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile app technology company had lost 8.24% lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppLovin in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.89, reflecting a 67.05% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.6 billion, indicating a 16.86% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.32 per share and a revenue of $5.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +105.74% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AppLovin. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. AppLovin presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AppLovin has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.62, which means AppLovin is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that APP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.