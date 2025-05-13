Is AppLovin (APP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AppLovin (APP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AppLovin is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 270 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 36.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APP has returned 7.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 3.5%. This means that AppLovin is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sezzle Inc. (SEZL). The stock has returned 102.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sezzle Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 54.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AppLovin is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 129 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.2% so far this year, so APP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sezzle Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +5.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AppLovin and Sezzle Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.