Is AppLovin (APP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AppLovin (APP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AppLovin is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 303 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APP has moved about 727.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 25.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AppLovin is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL). The stock is up 55.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Duolingo, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.1% this year, meaning that APP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Duolingo, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AppLovin and Duolingo, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

