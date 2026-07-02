AppLovin (APP) Stock Moves -6.28%: What You Should Know

AppLovin (APP) closed at $529.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.28% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile app technology company had lost 1.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AppLovin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. On that day, AppLovin is projected to report earnings of $3.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.6%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 54.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.96 per share and a revenue of $8.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +58.96% and +42.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AppLovin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AppLovin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AppLovin is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.55 for its industry.

Meanwhile, APP's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.