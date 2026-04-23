AppLovin (APP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AppLovin (APP) ended the recent trading session at $454.17, demonstrating a -6.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

Shares of the mobile app technology company have appreciated by 10.77% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.83%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppLovin in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.4, showcasing a 103.59% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 19.54% from the year-ago period.

APP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.72 per share and revenue of $8.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.57% and +38.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AppLovin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. AppLovin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AppLovin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.77. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.75.

It's also important to note that APP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.