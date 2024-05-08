AppLovin (APP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AppLovin (APP) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.9%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +17.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer : $48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.12.

: $48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.12. Monthly Active Payers : 1.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.77 million.

: 1.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.77 million. Revenue- Software Platform : $678.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $609.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +91.2%.

: $678.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $609.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +91.2%. Revenue- Apps : $379.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $379.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenue- In-App Purchase : $259.20 million compared to the $252.10 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $259.20 million compared to the $252.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- In-App Advertising : $120.55 million versus $110.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $120.55 million versus $110.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps : $56.75 million compared to the $54.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $56.75 million compared to the $54.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform: $492.02 million compared to the $437.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of AppLovin have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.