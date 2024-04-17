AppLovin (APP) Price Target Increased by 7.54% to 73.66

The average one-year price target for AppLovin (NasdaqGS:APP) has been revised to 73.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.54% from the prior estimate of 68.50 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 92.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.86% from the latest reported closing price of 72.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppLovin. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 18.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.44%, a decrease of 20.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 153,127K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 25,690K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,082K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 7,018K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,789K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 55.23% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,995K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,037K shares, representing a decrease of 20.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 4,450K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applovin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

