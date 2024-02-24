AppLovin (APP) Price Target Increased by 27.33% to 65.95

The average one-year price target for AppLovin (NasdaqGS:APP) has been revised to 65.95 / share. This is an increase of 27.33% from the prior estimate of 51.79 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 92.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from the latest reported closing price of 57.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppLovin. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 18.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.47%, a decrease of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 153,104K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 25,690K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,082K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 7,018K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,789K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 55.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,037K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 76.08% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,984K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,543K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 78.62% over the last quarter.

Applovin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.