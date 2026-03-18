AppLovin (APP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AppLovin (APP) closed the most recent trading day at $442.73, moving -3.56% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.46%.

The mobile app technology company's stock has climbed by 21.98% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppLovin in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $3.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 101.2%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.77 billion, indicating a 19.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.59 per share and a revenue of $8.05 billion, indicating changes of +55.28% and +38.69%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AppLovin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, AppLovin holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AppLovin has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.97.

We can additionally observe that APP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.