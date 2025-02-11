Is AppLovin (APP) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q4 Earnings Announcement?

One of the leading growth stocks last year, AppLovin APP is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Operating a mobile app marketing platform which provides tools to developers to improve the monetization of their content, AppLovin is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

A leading e-commerce advertising service, AppLovin has surpassed the earnings mark in each of the last six quarters. But with many technology stocks showing weakness lately, is APP stock a buy?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company is expected to post a profit of $1.28 per share, reflecting growth of 161.2% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have risen by 0.79% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 32.3% to $1.26 billion.

APP shares exploded last year with a greater than 700% return. Our proprietary Zacks Model conclusively predicts another earnings beat for the Q4 announcement. As always, investors should exercise caution ahead of earnings releases as stocks can be volatile.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.