AppLovin Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering, Buyback Plan

(RTTNews) - Thursday, AppLovin Corp. (APP) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 19,866,397 shares of its Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholder, KKR Denali Holdings L.P.

The company said it will not receive any proceeds from this sale.

Additionally, AppLovin plans to repurchase around $570.0 million worth of Class A common stock at the same per-share price paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholder.

The Share Repurchase is contingent upon the offering's completion, and there is no guarantee that it will be finalized. The secondary offering is not dependent on the Concurrent Share Repurchase.

AppLovin emphasized that the offering will adhere to an effective registration statement and related prospectus documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which took effect on June 1, 2023.

