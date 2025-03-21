AppLovin & 2 More Profitable Stocks to Buy Today

Investors should seek companies with solid returns after covering all costs, favoring profitability over loss-making firms.

Here, we have used accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, and we have chosen the most successful and frequently used metric to determine a firm’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, AppLovin Corporation APP, Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN and Dave Inc. DAVE have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us a company's exact profitability level. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only six.

Here are three of the stocks that qualified for the screening:

AppLovin Corporation

AppLovin Corporation creates a software platform for advertisers to improve marketing and monetization globally. The 12-month net profit margin of APP is 33.5%.

Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies is a self-defense technology company that develops and sells less-lethal personal security solutions globally. The 12-month net profit margin of BYRN is 14.9%.

Dave Inc.

Dave offers financial products and services in the United States through its platform. The 12-month net profit margin of DAVE is 16.7%.

