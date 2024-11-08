APPlife Digital Announces Reverse Merger with Silver Bear

APPlife Digital Solutions ( (ALDS) ) has provided an announcement.
APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc., a San Francisco and Shanghai-based business incubator, has announced a binding letter of intent with Silver Bear Sports Entertainment and Gaming to execute a reverse merger, acquiring a real estate portfolio valued at $150 million. The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, aims to expand Silver Bear’s global footprint through premier hotel acquisitions. As a company investing in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, APPlife focuses on enhancing productivity and efficiency in everyday life.
