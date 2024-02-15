Applied Therapeutics Stock Gains Over Positive Results From Interim Analysis Of Govorestat

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. gained 16 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the positive interim 12-month results from the ongoing Phase 3 INSPIRE trial, in which the primary endpoints and several key secondary endpoints were achieved.

Currently, Applied Therapeutics stock is climbing 16.04 percent, to $3.11 over the previous close of $2.68 on a volume of 3,752,156. It had traded between $0.757 and $4.42 for the past 52 weeks on the Nasdaq.

The Phase 3 INSPIRE trial is a double-blind placebo-controlled registrational study for the patients with Sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency, or SORD deficiency, which is a progressive, debilitating hereditary neuropathy that affects peripheral nerves and motor neurons, resulting in significant disability, loss of sensory function and decreased mobility.

The company also informed that it plans to request for a pre-NDA meeting with the neurology department of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding potential approval based on the current positive data.

