News & Insights

Markets
APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Gains Over Positive Results From Interim Analysis Of Govorestat

February 15, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. gained 16 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the positive interim 12-month results from the ongoing Phase 3 INSPIRE trial, in which the primary endpoints and several key secondary endpoints were achieved.

Currently, Applied Therapeutics stock is climbing 16.04 percent, to $3.11 over the previous close of $2.68 on a volume of 3,752,156. It had traded between $0.757 and $4.42 for the past 52 weeks on the Nasdaq.

The Phase 3 INSPIRE trial is a double-blind placebo-controlled registrational study for the patients with Sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency, or SORD deficiency, which is a progressive, debilitating hereditary neuropathy that affects peripheral nerves and motor neurons, resulting in significant disability, loss of sensory function and decreased mobility.

The company also informed that it plans to request for a pre-NDA meeting with the neurology department of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding potential approval based on the current positive data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.