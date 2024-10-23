Applied Therapeutics put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Applied Therapeutics (APLT) with 2,947 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are Dec-24 2.5 puts and Nov-24 5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 22.67, while ATM IV is up nearly 11 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

