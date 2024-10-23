Bearish flow noted in Applied Therapeutics (APLT) with 2,947 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are Dec-24 2.5 puts and Nov-24 5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 22.67, while ATM IV is up nearly 11 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APLT:
- Applied Therapeutics put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Applied Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open October 1st
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Citi ups Applied Therapeutics target, opens ‘positive catalyst watch’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.