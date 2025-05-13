Applied Therapeutics to Present New Data from INSPIRE Phase 3 Trial of Govorestat for CMT-SORD Deficiency at PNS 2025 Annual Meeting

Applied Therapeutics to present new clinical data for govorestat in CMT-SORD at 2025 Peripheral Nerve Society Annual Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that it will present full 12-month clinical data, along with new topline data from 18 and 24 months from the INSPIRE Phase 3 trial of its drug govorestat for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (CMT-SORD) deficiency at the Peripheral Nerve Society 2025 Annual Meeting. The company is focusing on advancing govorestat across multiple rare disease indications, including Classic Galactosemia, and is preparing for potential regulatory interactions regarding these programs. In the first quarter of 2025, Applied Therapeutics reported a net loss of $21.8 million and a decrease in cash and equivalents to $50.8 million. The company is committed to addressing unmet needs in rare diseases and believes it is well positioned to achieve its operational and regulatory goals moving forward.

Potential Positives

Company will present significant 12-month clinical trial data and new topline results from the Phase 3 INSPIRE trial of govorestat in CMT-SORD Deficiency at a prestigious medical conference, enhancing visibility and credibility in the medical community.

Recent financial results indicate a considerable reduction in net loss compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting improved financial management and operational efficiency.

The ongoing review of govorestat development programs demonstrates strategic commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in rare diseases, potentially leading to further regulatory advancements.

Potential Negatives

Cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly from $79.4 million at the end of 2024 to $50.8 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

General and administrative expenses more than doubled from $9.1 million in Q1 2024 to $17.7 million in Q1 2025, raising questions about cost management and financial discipline.

Despite a reduced net loss compared to Q1 2024, the company still reported a substantial net loss of $21.8 million in Q1 2025, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

FAQ

What will be presented at the PNS 2025 Annual Meeting?

Applied Therapeutics will present full 12-month clinical data and new topline 18-month and 24-month data from the INSPIRE trial.

What is govorestat being developed for?

Govorestat is being developed for the treatment of CMT-SORD Deficiency and Classic Galactosemia, both rare diseases.

When will the PNS 2025 Annual Meeting take place?

The PNS 2025 Annual Meeting is scheduled for May 18, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What financial results were reported for Q1 2025?

For Q1 2025, Applied Therapeutics reported a net loss of $21.8 million, compared to a loss of $83.9 million in Q1 2024.

How is Applied Therapeutics addressing the Complete Response Letter?

Applied Therapeutics is evaluating its response to the CRL regarding its NDA submission for govorestat and plans future interactions with the FDA.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APLT Insider Trading Activity

$APLT insiders have traded $APLT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICCARDO PERFETTI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,444 shares for an estimated $57,068 .

. LESLIE D. FUNTLEYDER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,452 shares for an estimated $20,380 .

. CONSTANTINE CHINOPOROS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,564 shares for an estimated $17,348.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $APLT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 11/29/2024

Full Release





- Company to present full 12-month clinical data and new topline 18-month and 24-month data from INSPIRE registrational Phase 3 trial of govorestat in CMT-SORD Deficiency at the Peripheral Nerve Society 2025 Annual Meeting









- Review of govorestat development programs for Classic Galactosemia and CMT-SORD Deficiency ongoing







NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating transformative treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We continue to focus on executing against our operational, regulatory and clinical goals and are pleased to be in a stronger position across these strategies with a focus on the advancement of govorestat across multiple indications. We remain confident in the potential of govorestat to address the high unmet needs of patients with rare diseases and continue to prepare for potential future regulatory interactions for both CMT-SORD and Classic Galactosemia. With a strong team in place, we believe we are well poised to address these priorities,” said Les Funtleyder, Interim CEO and CFO of Applied Therapeutics. “In the near-term, our team looks forward to presenting full 12-month clinical data from the Phase 3 INSPIRE study in CMT-SORD deficiency at the upcoming PNS Annual Meeting in addition to sharing new topline 18 and 24 month data from patients prior to transition to the open label extension study.”







Recent Highlights











Full 12-Month Clinical Results and New Topline Data from INSPIRE Phase 3 Trial of Govorestat in SORD Deficiency to be Presented at the Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) 2025 Annual Meeting.



On May 18, 2025, the Company will present full 12-month clinical results from the INSPIRE Phase 3 trial of govorestat in a late-breaking abstract selected for oral presentation at the PNS 2025 Annual Meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland. The presentation will also include new topline 18-month and 24-month data prior to the transition to the open label extension study. The INSPIRE Phase 3 trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled registrational trial to evaluate the effect of govorestat in patients with Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency, a subtype of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. The Company previously shared topline results from an analysis of 12-month group-level data from the INSPIRE trial in February 2024.











On May 18, 2025, the Company will present full 12-month clinical results from the INSPIRE Phase 3 trial of govorestat in a late-breaking abstract selected for oral presentation at the PNS 2025 Annual Meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland. The presentation will also include new topline 18-month and 24-month data prior to the transition to the open label extension study. The INSPIRE Phase 3 trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled registrational trial to evaluate the effect of govorestat in patients with Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency, a subtype of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. The Company previously shared topline results from an analysis of 12-month group-level data from the INSPIRE trial in February 2024.





Review of Govorestat Development Programs for Classic Galactosemia and CMT-SORD Deficiency Progressing as Planned.



The Company continues to evaluate its response to the Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) issued in response to the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia, including any meeting requests with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding potential regulatory advancement of the Company’s Classic Galactosemia program. The Company also continues to closely examine the ongoing govorestat development program for the potential treatment of CMT-SORD Deficiency, and work with the FDA to understand what data may be needed to support an appropriate regulatory pathway for a potential NDA, including ongoing work to provide the FDA with support for the potential use of the accelerated approval pathway for CMT-SORD Deficiency.













Financial Results











Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments



totaled $50.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $79.4 million at December 31, 2024.







totaled $50.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $79.4 million at December 31, 2024.





Research and development expenses



for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $7.8 million, compared to $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease of approximately $4.4 million was primarily related to a decrease in clinical, pre-clinical, stock-based compensation and regulatory expenses, offset by an overall increase in drug manufacturing and formulation and personnel expenses.







for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $7.8 million, compared to $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease of approximately $4.4 million was primarily related to a decrease in clinical, pre-clinical, stock-based compensation and regulatory expenses, offset by an overall increase in drug manufacturing and formulation and personnel expenses.





General and administrative expenses



were $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase of approximately $8.6 million was primarily related to an increase in legal, professional and personnel expenses, offset by an overall decrease in commercial, stock-based compensation, insurance and data storage expenses.







were $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase of approximately $8.6 million was primarily related to an increase in legal, professional and personnel expenses, offset by an overall decrease in commercial, stock-based compensation, insurance and data storage expenses.





Net loss



for the first quarter of 2025 was $21.8 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $83.9 million, or $0.67 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024.













About Applied Therapeutics







Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in rare diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Classic Galactosemia, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (CMT-SORD) and phosphomannomutase 2 congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG).





To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on X at @Applied_Tx.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding the strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “predicts” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the (i) continued development and advancement of AT-007, (ii) potential of AT-007 for the treatment of multiple rare diseases, including CMT-SORD, Classic Galactosemia and CDG, (iii) ability to address the issues in the CRL from the FDA and the likelihood that the Company’s ongoing and future NDA submissions will be approved and the timing of any decision and (iv) statements related to the scheduling or timing of any potential FDA meetings, interactions or submissions. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.





Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (i) our plans to develop, market and commercialize our product candidates, (ii) the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and our research and development programs, (iii) our ability to take advantage of expedited regulatory pathways for any of our product candidates, (iv) our plans to address the issues in the CRL from the FDA and the impact of the CRL to our current and future clinical trials or ongoing and future NDA submissions, (v) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing, (vi) our ability to successfully acquire or license additional product candidates on reasonable terms and advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (vii) our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional funding, (viii) our ability to obtain and timing of regulatory approval of our current and future product candidates, (ix) the anticipated indications for our product candidates, if approved, (x) our expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of such product candidates, (xi) our ability to fund our working capital requirements and expectations regarding the sufficiency of our capital resources, (xii) the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates, (xiii) our intellectual property position and the duration of our patent rights, (xiv) developments or disputes concerning our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, (xv) our expectations regarding government and third-party payor coverage and reimbursement, (xvi) our ability to compete in the markets we serve, (xvii) the impact of government laws and regulations and liabilities thereunder, (xviii) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, (xiv) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the agreements entered into in connection with our partnership with Advanz Pharma and (xv) other factors that may impact our financial results. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur at all. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.







Contacts









Investors:







Julie Seidel / Andrew Vulis





646-970-0543







appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com









Media:









media@appliedtherapeutics.com





















Applied Therapeutics, Inc.









Condensed Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)





























As of

















As of

























March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

















ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





50,762













$





79,398













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













3,204

















4,248













Total current assets













53,966

















83,646













Security deposits













253

















253













Operating lease right-of-use asset













2,688

















2,792













TOTAL ASSETS









$





56,907













$





86,691















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

































Current portion of operating lease liabilities









$





426













$





406













Accounts payable













4,868

















4,433













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













9,461

















16,143













Warrant liabilities













3,210

















6,314













Total current liabilities













17,965

















27,296













NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:

































Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities













2,274

















2,389













Total noncurrent liabilities













2,274

















2,389













Total liabilities













20,239

















29,685













STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

































Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 141,575,526 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 137,228,741 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024













35

















35













Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













632,668

















631,181













Accumulated deficit













(596,035





)













(574,210





)









Total stockholders' equity













36,668

















57,006













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





56,907













$





86,691



































Applied Therapeutics, Inc.









Condensed Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024















REVENUE:

































Research and development services revenue









$





—













$





190













Total revenue













—

















190













COSTS AND EXPENSES:

































Research and development













7,837

















12,217













General and administrative













17,688

















9,066













Total costs and expenses













25,525

















21,283













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS













(25,525





)













(21,093





)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:

































Interest income













621

















586













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













3,104

















(63,405





)









Other expense













(25





)













(26





)









Total other income (expense), net













3,700

















(62,845





)









Net loss









$





(21,825





)









$





(83,938





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted









$





(0.15





)









$





(0.67





)









Weighted-average common stock outstanding - basic and diluted













144,787,971

















125,318,993











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.