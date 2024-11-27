Applied Therapeutics’ NDA for govorestat receives negative response from FDA

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) announced that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter – CRL – for the New Drug Application – NDA – for govorestat, a novel, central nervous system-penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The CRL indicates that the FDA completed its review of the application and determined that it is unable to approve the NDA in its current form, citing deficiencies in the clinical application. Applied Therapeutics is reviewing the feedback from the FDA and plans to immediately request a meeting to discuss requirements for a potential resubmission of the NDA or appeal of the decision along with appropriate next steps. Govorestat has demonstrated sustained reductions in galactitol in clinical trials, which resulted in a benefit on clinical outcomes across pediatric patients, alongside a favorable safety profile. Govorestat is also being developed for the treatment of Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency, a rare and progressive neuromuscular disease. The Company expects to submit an NDA early in Q1 2025. The review and potential approval of govorestat for the treatment of SORD is independent of the ongoing review of govorestat for Classic Galactosemia.

