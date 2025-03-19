News & Insights

Applied Therapeutics Names Todd Baumgartner As Chief Regulatory Officer

March 19, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Todd Baumgartner as Chief Regulatory Officer.

Baumgartner, with over 35 years of experience, will be responsible for heading Applied's global regulatory strategy.

Before joining the company, Baumgartner served as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, and Biometrics at Ovid Therapeutics.

Tuesday, Applied Therapeutics had closed 4.70% lesser at $0.52 on the Nasdaq.

