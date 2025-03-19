Applied Therapeutics Names Todd Baumgartner As Chief Regulatory Officer

(RTTNews) - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Todd Baumgartner as Chief Regulatory Officer.

Baumgartner, with over 35 years of experience, will be responsible for heading Applied's global regulatory strategy.

Before joining the company, Baumgartner served as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, and Biometrics at Ovid Therapeutics.

Tuesday, Applied Therapeutics had closed 4.70% lesser at $0.52 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.