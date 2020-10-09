Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) closed at $22.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APLT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APLT to post earnings of -$0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APLT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APLT is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

