Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) closed at $25.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 32.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

APLT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APLT is projected to report earnings of -$0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APLT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APLT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.