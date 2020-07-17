Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) closed the most recent trading day at $28.36, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 37.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

APLT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APLT is projected to report earnings of -$0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APLT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

