Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) closed the most recent trading day at $25.93, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APLT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.72, down 20% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APLT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APLT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

