Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) closed at $20.02, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APLT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, APLT is projected to report earnings of -$0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APLT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APLT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

