Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) closed at $24.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APLT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, APLT is projected to report earnings of -$0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APLT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APLT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

