Applied Therapeutics: FDA Issues CRL For New Drug Application For Govorestat - Quick Facts

November 28, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Applied Therapeutics (APLT) announced the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application for govorestat, for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The CRL indicates that the FDA completed its review of the application and determined that it is unable to approve the NDA in its current form, citing deficiencies in the clinical application.

Applied Therapeutics said it is reviewing the feedback from the FDA and plans to immediately request a meeting to discuss requirements for a potential resubmission of the NDA or appeal of the decision along with appropriate next steps.

