Applied Therapeutics Faces FDA Challenges with Govorestat

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Applied Therapeutics ( (APLT) ) has shared an update.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. faces challenges with its New Drug Application for govorestat after the FDA issued a warning letter highlighting data capture issues and a dosing error in the AT-007-1002 study. The company has provided detailed records and intends to respond within 15 business days to address these issues. However, forward-looking statements regarding its operations and market prospects involve significant uncertainties, emphasizing the risks and challenges in achieving projected outcomes.

See more insights into APLT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.