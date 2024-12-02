News & Insights

Stocks

Applied Therapeutics Faces FDA Challenges with Govorestat

December 02, 2024 — 06:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Applied Therapeutics ( (APLT) ) has shared an update.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. faces challenges with its New Drug Application for govorestat after the FDA issued a warning letter highlighting data capture issues and a dosing error in the AT-007-1002 study. The company has provided detailed records and intends to respond within 15 business days to address these issues. However, forward-looking statements regarding its operations and market prospects involve significant uncertainties, emphasizing the risks and challenges in achieving projected outcomes.

See more insights into APLT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.