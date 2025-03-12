APPLIED THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $APLT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ($APLT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $140,250 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $APLT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICCARDO PERFETTI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,444 shares for an estimated $57,068 .

. LESLIE D. FUNTLEYDER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,452 shares for an estimated $20,380 .

. CONSTANTINE CHINOPOROS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,564 shares for an estimated $17,348.

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

