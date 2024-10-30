Applied Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Applied Therapeutics (APLT) with 5,031 calls trading, 10x expected, and implied vol increasing over 10 points to 170.14%. Nov-24 10 calls and Nov-24 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
