Applied Therapeutics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Applied Therapeutics (APLT) with 1,243 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 145.16%. Dec-24 17.5 calls and Dec-24 5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.57. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

