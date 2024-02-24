Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Price Target Increased by 20.65% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Applied Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:APLT) has been revised to 9.44 / share. This is an increase of 20.65% from the prior estimate of 7.82 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.37% from the latest reported closing price of 5.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLT is 0.40%, an increase of 47.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.23% to 64,986K shares. The put/call ratio of APLT is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 7,018K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,947K shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 75.37% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 6,250K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 5,475K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 5,375K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

Vestal Point Capital holds 4,155K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company.

Applied Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

