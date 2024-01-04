Applied Therapeutics Announces Mixed Results From Phase 3 Trial Of AT-001 In Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

(RTTNews) - Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) announced a mixed results from Phase 3 trial of AT-001 (caficrestat) in patients with Diabetic Cardiomyopathy or DbCM at high risk of progression to overt heart failure.

APLT closed Thursday's regular trading at $3.79 up $0.20 or 5.57%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $1.09 or 28.76%.

The primary endpoint of the study was stabilization or improvement in cardiac functional capacity as measured by Peak VO2 in patients treated with AT-001 1500mg twice daily (BID) as compared to placebo. The placebo-treated group declined by a mean of -0.31 ml/kg/min over 15 months of treatment, while the AT-001 1500mg BID group remained primarily stable, with a mean change of -0.01 ml/kg/min over 15 months.

While a trend favored active treatment, the difference between active and placebo treated groups (0.30 ml/kg/min) was not statistically significant (p=0.210), the company said in a statement.

According to the company, AT-001 was generally safe and well tolerated, with no substantial differences in serious adverse events between AT-001 treated groups as compared to placebo , no substantial differences in treatment emergent adverse events and low incidence of treatment-related discontinuations.

The company noted that it plans to focus on identifying an appropriate path forward through partnering in order to bring AT-001 to DbCM patients. Current resources are expected to be focused on the development, regulatory and commercial preparations for the govorestat rare disease program.

The company submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2023 for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The Marketing Authorization Application was validated and accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency in December 2023.

