Is Applied Optoelectronics Stock a Buy or Sell After the Chief Legal Officer Dumped Over 12,000 Shares?

Key Points

Chief Legal Officer David Kuo sold 12,500 shares for a transaction value of $501,875 on Dec. 23, 2025.

The sale represented 8.71% of Mr. Kuo's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 143,448 to 130,948 shares.

No indirect entities participated; all shares impacted were held directly by Mr. Kuo.

The transaction size and cadence align with Mr. Kuo's established pattern, with trade size reflecting available share capacity after multiple prior dispositions.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer David C. Kuo sold 12,500 shares in an open-market transaction on Dec. 23, 2025, for a reported value of $501,875 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,500 Transaction value $501,875.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 130,948 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5,321,726.72

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($40.15); post-transaction value based on Dec. 23, 2025 market close ($40.15).

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Mr. Kuo's prior selling activity?

This sale of 12,500 shares is in line with Mr. Kuo's recent median sell size of 11,963 shares, reflecting a consistent approach to position reduction over the past year.

The transaction represented 8.71% of Mr. Kuo's direct ownership at the time, a slightly higher proportion compared to the recent median of 7.67% per sale.

No; the entire disposition was from direct holdings, with no indirect entities or derivative securities implicated in this filing.

The shares were sold at $40.15 per share on Dec. 23, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 23, 2025) $40.15 Market capitalization $2.72 billion Revenue (TTM) $421.71 million 1-year price change -2.08%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 23, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Applied Optoelectronics produces fiber-optic networking products including optical modules, lasers, transmitters, transceivers, and turn-key equipment.

The company generates revenue through the sale of optical networking components and systems to data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and ISPs.

Primary customers include internet data center operators, cable TV and telecom OEMs, and internet service providers globally.

Applied Optoelectronics is a global provider of advanced fiber-optic networking solutions, serving high-demand sectors such as data centers and telecommunications. The company leverages proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-performance optical modules and equipment at scale.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Applied Optoelectronics stock by Chief Legal Officer David Kuo was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan he adopted in May of 2025. Insiders often adopt such a plan to avoid accusations of acting on insider information since trades are prearranged. As a result, this means Mr. Kuo's sale is not a red flag that he's trying to get rid of his shares.

His sale came at a time when Applied Optoelectronics stock was on an upswing. In fact, he sold shares on the same day Applied Optoelectronics hit a 52-week high of $41.96.

Shares are up because Applied Optoelectronics is doing well. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of $118.6 million, compared with $65.2 million in the prior year.

Applied Optoelectronics expects sales to continue growing. It forecasted revenue in the range of $125 million to $140 million for Q4 versus $100.3 million in 2024. However, the company is not profitable, exiting Q3 with a net loss of $17.9 million.

Because David Kuo's stock sale was part of a trading plan, it's not a sign to sell if you're a shareholder although it's not a bad time to do so. However, because the stock's price-to-sales ratio is still elevated after reaching its 52-week high, now isn't the ideal time to buy. Wait for the share price to drop further before deciding on a purchase.

Glossary

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held via another entity, such as a trust, partnership, or family member, rather than personally.

Open-market transaction: A trade executed on a public exchange at prevailing market prices, not through private agreements.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of a security.

Derivative securities: Financial instruments whose value is based on the price of another asset, such as options or futures.

OEM (original equipment manufacturer): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Optical module: A device that converts electrical signals to optical signals (and vice versa) for fiber-optic communications.

Transceiver: A device that both transmits and receives signals, often used in networking hardware.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

