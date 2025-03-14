Applied Optoelectronics Soars Following Share Purchase Agreement With Amazon

(RTTNews) - Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) are surging more than 35 percent on Friday morning after the optical products maker said it has signed an agreement for ecommerce giant Amazon.com to purchase about 8 million of shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday the company said it has issued a warrant to Amazon.com, Inc. to purchase up to 7.95 million of shares.

Applied Optoelectronics shares, currently $21.60, have traded in the range of $6.70 - $44.50 in the last 1 year.

