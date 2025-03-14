News & Insights

Markets
AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Soars Following Share Purchase Agreement With Amazon

March 14, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) are surging more than 35 percent on Friday morning after the optical products maker said it has signed an agreement for ecommerce giant Amazon.com to purchase about 8 million of shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday the company said it has issued a warrant to Amazon.com, Inc. to purchase up to 7.95 million of shares.

Applied Optoelectronics shares, currently $21.60, have traded in the range of $6.70 - $44.50 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAOI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.