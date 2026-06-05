Applied Optoelectronics Rides on AI Boom: More Upside Ahead?

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure is a major tailwind for Applied Optoelectronics AAOI, a supplier of optical networking products used in data centers. AI workloads require massive amounts of data to move between graphics processing units (GPUs), servers and storage systems at extremely high speeds and low latency. This demand is driving increased adoption of high-speed optical transceivers and connectivity solutions, areas where Applied Optoelectronics has established expertise. As hyperscale cloud providers continue investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, the need for advanced optical networking equipment is expected to rise substantially.

Applied Optoelectronics is gaining from the rising demand for its 400G and 800G solutions as enterprises worldwide transition from traditional data centers to AI-focused infrastructure. AI-driven data centers require advanced networking capabilities and high-speed optical interconnect solutions to handle significantly larger workloads, which are essential for next-generation computing architectures.

AAOI management expects 800G to become the largest data center revenue line shortly, with demand projected to exceed production capacity through mid-2027. Full qualification of additional 800G products in Texas is expected soon, enabling an increase in U.S. shipments.

The AI boom is also accelerating the transition to higher-speed networking standards such as 400G, 800G and eventually 1.6T optical modules. AI training clusters require far greater bandwidth than traditional cloud computing environments, forcing data center operators to upgrade their networking architectures. Applied Optoelectronics has been expanding the product portfolio to address these next-generation requirements, positioning it to benefit from increased spending by major cloud and AI customers. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing model may further enhance its ability to meet growing demand while maintaining cost competitiveness.

Beyond direct product sales, the proliferation of AI applications is contributing to a broader data center expansion cycle that supports long-term growth opportunities for Applied Optoelectronics. As enterprises and cloud providers deploy larger AI models and inference workloads, they must build more interconnected data center capacity, increasing the need for optical networking solutions throughout the ecosystem. If AI-related capital expenditures remain strong over the coming years, Applied Optoelectronics could see sustained demand growth, improved revenue visibility and expanded opportunities to deepen relationships with leading technology companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure.

Taking a Look at Some Other AI Stocks

MicronTechnology MU is poised to be the key beneficiary of surging AI-related infrastructure spending, as companies continue to build out GPU clusters and AI data centers that require advanced memory solutions. AI PCs are an important part of Micron’s growth plan. An expanding partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, is enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market. Deepening relationship with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility.



Teradyne TER is benefiting from strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

Teradyne is being aided by the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test business. Teradyne expects robust growth in the semiconductor test market, particularly in the compute segment, which is projected to expand significantly due to the rapid build-out of AI data centers and the growth of edge AI.

AAOI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AAOI have surged in triple digits (% wise) over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s return.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a marginal discount compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAOI’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAOI’s Zacks Rank

AAOI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.