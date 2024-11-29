Applied Optoelectronics put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) with 15,552 puts trading, or 27x expected. Most active are Dec-24 30 puts and Mar-25 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 14,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.81, while ATM IV is up over 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
