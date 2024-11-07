Applied Optoelectronics options imply 18.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is 3.6x normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 18.5%, or $3.33, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.6%.
