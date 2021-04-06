Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Share Prices Have Dropped 64% In The Last Three Years

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 64% drop in the share price over that period. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.5% over the last week.

Applied Optoelectronics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Applied Optoelectronics' revenue dropped 22% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 18% (annualized) in the same time period. When revenue is dropping, and losses are still costing, and the share price sinking fast, it's fair to ask if something is remiss. It could be a while before the company repays long suffering shareholders with share price gains.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:AAOI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Applied Optoelectronics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Applied Optoelectronics provided a TSR of 9.7% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 8% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Applied Optoelectronics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Applied Optoelectronics (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

