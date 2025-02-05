Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Applied Optoelectronics will release 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI), a provider of fiber-optic access network products, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on February 26, 2025. Following the release, AOI will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results and provide an outlook for the first quarter of 2025. Participants can join the call by dialing 844-890-1794 or accessing the live audio webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year, and a telephonic replay will be offered until March 5, 2025. AOI is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with additional facilities in Taiwan and China, focusing on advancing optical products for various broadband markets.

Potential Positives

AOI will release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, demonstrating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast, facilitating direct communication with analysts and investors about its performance and outlook.

The archived version of the webcast will be available for a year, providing ongoing access to financial information for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate potential uncertainty or concern about the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

FAQ

When will AOI release its fourth quarter financial results?

Applied Optoelectronics will release its fourth quarter financial results on February 26, 2025.

How can I participate in the AOI conference call?

Participants can join the AOI conference call by dialing 844-890-1794 on February 26, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The live audio webcast will be available on AOI's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available after the call until March 5, 2025.

What markets does Applied Optoelectronics serve?

AOI serves the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,162 shares for an estimated $1,221,292 .

. HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,238 shares for an estimated $1,061,145 .

. DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $998,069 .

. ELIZABETH G LOBOA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,284 shares for an estimated $899,035 .

. WILLIAM H YEH sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $430,807

MIN-CHU (MIKE) CHEN sold 9,790 shares for an estimated $391,600

STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,298 shares for an estimated $365,492.

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”),



a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.





AOI will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and outlook for its first quarter 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the AOI call.





A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at



investors.ao-inc.com



. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will be available until March 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 7875033.







About Applied Optoelectronics







Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit



www.ao-inc.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts:







The Blueshirt Group





Lindsay Savarese





+1-212-331-8417





ir@ao-inc.com





Cassidy Fuller





+1-415-217-4968







ir@ao-inc.com





