Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Optimistic Outlook for 2025

Applied Optoelectronics reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and increased CATV orders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) reported its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, showing significant growth driven by its datacenter and CATV businesses. For Q4 2024, GAAP revenue reached $100.3 million, a notable increase from $60.5 million in Q4 2023, despite a GAAP net loss of $119.7 million compared to a loss of $13.9 million in the same period last year. The company experienced strong demand for its 1.8 GHz amplifier products, resulting in CATV revenues doubling sequentially. CEO Dr. Thompson Lin expressed optimism about future demand and production capabilities, while CFO Dr. Stefan Murry highlighted improvements in gross margins due to product mix and operational efficiencies. Looking ahead to Q1 2025, AOI expects revenue to range from $94 million to $104 million.

Strong revenue growth in Q4 2024, with GAAP revenue reaching $100.3 million compared to $60.5 million in Q4 2023, indicating positive market demand and business performance.

Significant sequential increase in CATV business revenue, with over 100% growth driven by ramped orders for 1.8 GHz amplifier products, showcasing the company's competitive strength in this market segment.

Receipt of a substantial order for Quantum Bandwidth® products from a top North American cable operator, highlighting strong customer relationships and increased order activity.

Positive outlook for Q1 2025, with projected revenue between $94 million and $104 million, signaling confidence in continued demand and operational performance.

GAAP net loss increased significantly to $119.7 million in Q4 2024 from a net loss of $13.9 million in Q4 2023.

Full year 2024 GAAP net loss was $186.7 million, a substantial increase from the $56.0 million net loss in 2023.

GAAP gross margin decreased to 24.8% for the full year 2024, down from 27.1% in 2023, indicating declining profitability.

What are the key financial results for AOI in Q4 2024?

AOI reported GAAP revenue of $100.3 million and a net loss of $119.7 million in Q4 2024.

How did AOI's revenue compare in 2024 versus 2023?

In 2024, AOI had a total revenue of $249.4 million, up from $217.6 million in 2023.

What factors contributed to AOI's financial performance in Q4 2024?

Strong performance in datacenter and CATV businesses, along with increased orders and production capabilities, drove financial results.

What is AOI's outlook for Q1 2025?

AOI expects Q1 2025 revenue between $94 million and $104 million and a non-GAAP net loss of up to $3.6 million.

Where can investors access AOI's financial conference call?

The conference call will be available on AOI's website, and a telephonic replay can be accessed for five days after.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”),



a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“We are pleased to have generated a solid quarter, driven by strength in both our datacenter and CATV businesses,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to see increasing orders in our datacenter business and believe we have solid momentum going forward. We saw a significant increase in our CATV business due to a ramp in orders for our 1.8 GHz amplifier products, which resulted in revenue growth that more than doubled sequentially. During the quarter we also received a substantial order for our Quantum Bandwidth



®



networking products from a top North American cable operator. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the long-term demand drivers for our datacenter and CATV business and we are focused on ramping our production capabilities to meet anticipated rising demand.”





“We are delighted to end the year on a high note, with our fourth quarter revenue, gross margin and non-GAAP income per share all in-line with our expectations,” said Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. “The sequential increase in our gross margin was driven by our favorable product mix, including growth in our CATV revenue. Looking ahead, we expect continued improvement in our gross margins as we see the impact of manufacturing efficiencies in our CATV production, and improved product mix. Going forward, we expect to make sizeable capex investments over the next several quarters to prepare for increased datacenter product production in 2025. We believe our US-based production ability, automated manufacturing and extensive experience uniquely position us meet our customer’s needs.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary









GAAP revenue was $100.3 million, compared with $60.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.







GAAP revenue was $100.3 million, compared with $60.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.



GAAP gross margin was 28.7%, compared with 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 24.4% in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.9%, compared with 36.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 25.0% in the third quarter of 2024.







GAAP gross margin was 28.7%, compared with 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 24.4% in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.9%, compared with 36.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 25.0% in the third quarter of 2024.



GAAP net loss was $119.7 million, or $2.60 per basic share, compared with net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.42 per basic share in the third quarter of 2024.







GAAP net loss was $119.7 million, or $2.60 per basic share, compared with net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.42 per basic share in the third quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a non-GAAP net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.21 per basic share in the third quarter of 2024.













Full Year 2024 Financial Summary









GAAP revenue was $249.4 million, compared with $217.6 million in 2023.



GAAP revenue was $249.4 million, compared with $217.6 million in 2023.



GAAP gross margin was 24.8%, compared with 27.1% in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 25.1% compared to 29.8% in 2023.



GAAP gross margin was 24.8%, compared with 27.1% in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 25.1% compared to 29.8% in 2023.



GAAP net loss was $186.7 million, or $4.50 per basic share, compared with net loss of $56.0 million, or $1.75 per basic share in 2023.



GAAP net loss was $186.7 million, or $4.50 per basic share, compared with net loss of $56.0 million, or $1.75 per basic share in 2023.



Non-GAAP net loss was $32.7 million, or $0.79 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.42 per basic share in 2023.







A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.







First Quarter 2025 Business Outlook







(+)









For first quarter of 2025, the company currently expects:







Revenue in the range of $94 million to $104 million.



Revenue in the range of $94 million to $104 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29% to 30.5%.



Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29% to 30.5%.



Non-GAAP net income in the range of a loss of $3.6 million to $0.0 million, and non-GAAP income per share in the range of a loss of $0.07 to $0.00 using approximately 49.6 million shares.















(+)





Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.







Conference Call Information







The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors today, February 26, 2025 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and outlook for its first quarter 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. This call will be open to the public, and investors may access the call by dialing 844-890-1794 (domestic) or 412-717-9586 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at



investors.ao-inc.com



. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 7875033.







Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the first quarter of 2025 and the remainder of 2025. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP loss per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation and related expenses, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses) and cash and non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q4 2024, Q4 2023, and Q3 2024 are employee severance expenses, legal expenses associated with litigation and certain legal and advisory expenses associated with purchase termination or patent protection (if any), also included in our non-recurring income (expenses) in Q4 2024 and Q4 2023, are certain non-recurring expenses related to the debt extinguishment loss on our convertible notes. In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation expense, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense), and interest (income) expense, as well as the items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), from our GAAP net loss. Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative).





We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:







We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, including non-recurring expenses from debt extinguishment and losses on convertible note exchange, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration, is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;



We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, including non-recurring expenses from debt extinguishment and losses on convertible note exchange, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration, is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;



We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;



We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;



We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;



We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;



We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.







A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss), GAAP total gross profit, GAAP earnings (loss), and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q4 2024 and FY 2024 to our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP total gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (loss) per share, respectively, is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q4 2023 and FY 2023.





Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets, and changes in the fair value of our convertible notes. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.







About Applied Optoelectronics







Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit



www.ao-inc.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts:







The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations





Lindsay Savarese





+1-212-331-8417







ir@ao-inc.com







Cassidy Fuller





+1-415-217-4968







ir@ao-inc.com













Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.













Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

























December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





$





79,133









$





55,097













Accounts Receivable, Net









116,801













48,071













Notes Receivable









−













219













Inventories









88,135













63,866













Prepaid Income Tax









4













3













Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets









17,195













5,349















Total Current Assets













301,268

















172,605































Property, Plant And Equipment, Net









219,235













200,317













Land Use Rights, Net









4,837













5,030













Operating Right of Use Asset









9,646













5,026













Intangible Assets, Net









3,680













3,628













Other Assets









8,366













2,580















TOTAL ASSETS









$









547,032













$









389,186

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES



















Accounts Payable





$





104,969









$





32,892













Bank Acceptance Payable









19,259













15,482













Accrued Expenses









22,091













18,549













Deferred Revenue









−













1,803













Current Lease Liability-Operating









1,380













1,149













Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt









22,370













23,197













Current Portion of Convertible Debt









−













286















Total Current Liabilities













170,069

















93,358















Convertible Senior Notes









134,497













76,233













Other Long-Term Liabilities









13,354













4,726















TOTAL LIABILITIES













317,920

















174,317

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common Stock









49













38













Additional Paid-in Capital









683,462













478,972













Cumulative Translation Adjustment









(2,548





)









975













Retained Earnings









(451,851





)









(265,116





)











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













229,112

















214,869

































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









$









547,032













$









389,186













































Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.













Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,











Revenue







2024













2023

















2024













2023















Datacenter





$ 44,242









$ 44,481













$ 148,525









$ 141,213













CATV





52,212









12,551













87,713









59,942













Telecom





3,535









2,818













10,980









13,831













FTTH





3









-













3









56













Other





279









603













2,144









2,604













Total Revenue





100,271









60,453













249,365









217,646

























































Total Cost of Goods Sold





71,542









38,849













187,565









158,725

























































Total Gross Profit





28,729









21,604













61,800









58,921

























































Operating Expenses:













































Research and Development





16,737









9,341













54,955









35,975













Sales and Marketing





3,652









3,438













18,154









11,069













General and Administrative





14,813









13,356













59,599









53,226













Total Operating Expenses





35,202









26,135













132,708









100,270



























































Operating Loss









(6,473









)









(4,531









)













(70,908









)









(41,349









)























































Other Income (Expense):













































Interest Income





365









475













874









609













Interest Expense





(1,754





)





(3,127





)









(6,826





)





(9,428





)









Other Income (Expense), net





(111,828





)





(6,674





)









(109,871





)





(5,871





)









Total Other Income (Expense):





(113,217





)





(9,326





)









(115,823





)





(14,690





)























































Net loss before Income Taxes









(119,690









)









(13,857









)













(186,731









)









(56,039









)











Income Tax Expense





(2





)





(1





)









(2





)





(9





)























































Net loss









$ (119,692









)









$ (13,858









)













$ (186,733









)









$ (56,048









)













Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders













basic







$ (2.60





)





$ (0.38





)









$ (4.50





)





$ (1.75





)











diluted







$ (2.60





)





$ (0.38





)









$ (4.50





)





$ (1.75





)























































Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

































basic







46,057









36,549













41,539









31,944















diluted







46,057









36,549













41,539









31,944











































































Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.













Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023















GAAP revenue





$





100,271









$





60,453













$





249,365









$





217,646













Non-recurring customer credit









-













-

















-













-













Non-GAAP revenue





$





100,271









$





60,453













$





249,365









$





217,646









































GAAP total gross profit



(a)







$





28,729









$





21,604













$





61,800









$





58,921













Share-based compensation expense









118













131

















474













524













Non-recurring expense









15













-

















81













-













Expenses associated with discontinued products









99













275

















300













5,520













Non-GAAP total gross profit



(a)







$





28,961









$





22,010













$





62,655









$





64,965









































GAAP net loss





$





(119,692





)





$





(13,858





)









$





(186,733





)





$





(56,048





)









Share-based compensation expense









2,949













3,297

















14,790













11,885













Expenses associated with discontinued products









98













274

















300













5,519













Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products









1,039













816

















4,201













3,990













Amortization of intangible assets









106













171

















438













659













Non-recurring (income) expense









111,725













9,603

















114,232













11,907













Unrealized exchange loss (gain)









576













(635





)













591













(1,387





)









Tax (benefit) expense related to the above









2,152













1,908

















19,464













10,146













Non-GAAP net loss





$





(1,047





)





$





1,576













$





(32,717





)





$





(13,329





)





































GAAP net loss





$





(119,692





)





$





(13,858





)









$





(186,733





)





$





(56,048





)









Share-based compensation expense









2,949













3,297

















14,790













11,885













Expenses associated with discontinued products









98













274

















300













5,519













Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products









1,039













816

















4,201













3,990













Amortization of intangible assets









106













171

















438













659













Non-recurring expense (income)









111,725













9,603

















114,232













11,907













Unrealized exchange loss (gain)









576













(635





)













591













(1,387





)









Tax (benefit) expense related to the above









-













-

















-













8













Depreciation expense









4,213













3,894

















16,012













15,730













Interest (income) expense, net









1,390













1,206

















5,953













7,373













Adjusted EBITDA





$





2,404









$





4,768













$





(30,216





)





$





(364





)





































GAAP diluted net loss per share





$





(2.60





)





$





(0.31





)









$





(4.50





)





$





(1.75





)









Share-based compensation expense









0.06













0.07

















0.36













0.37













Expenses associated with discontinued products









-













0.01

















0.01













0.17













Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products









0.02













0.02

















0.10













0.12













Amortization of intangible assets









0.00













0.01

















0.01













0.02













Non-recurring (income) expense









2.43













0.21

















2.75













0.37













Unrealized exchange loss (gain)









0.01













(0.01





)













0.01













(0.04





)









Non-GAAP tax benefit









0.06













0.04

















0.47













0.32













Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share





$





(0.02





)





$





0.04













$





(0.79





)





$





(0.42





)





































Shares used to compute diluted loss per share









46,057













44,778

















41,539













31,944













Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share









46,057













44,778

















41,539













31,944









































(a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).











