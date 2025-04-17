Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Q1 2025

Applied Optoelectronics will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results and provide an outlook for the second quarter of 2025. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 844-890-1794 or listening via a live audio webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website. An archived version of the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available for later access. AOI specializes in fiber-optic access network products and serves various markets, including internet datacenters and telecom.

Potential Positives

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is set to release its first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to communicating with investors.

The scheduled conference call and webcast will provide insights into the company's financial performance and outlook, enhancing investor relations.

The availability of an archived version of the webcast for one year indicates a focus on accessibility and ongoing communication with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

AOI has not provided any specific financial guidance or key performance indicators in the announcement, which may raise concerns about the company's current financial health and future prospects.



The scheduled financial results release on May 8, 2025, indicates that stakeholders will have to wait for more detailed information about the company's performance, which could raise uncertainty among investors.



No mention of significant strategic initiatives or developments was made in the press release, potentially signaling stagnation in growth or innovation within the company.

FAQ

When will AOI release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

AOI will release its financial results on May 8, 2025.

What time is the AOI conference call on May 8, 2025?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

How can I participate in the AOI conference call?

To participate, dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the AOI call.

Where can I find the webcast of the AOI conference call?

The live audio webcast will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com.

How long will the archived conference call be available?

The archived version will be available on the website for one year after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,162 shares for an estimated $1,221,292 .

. HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,238 shares for an estimated $1,061,145 .

. ELIZABETH G LOBOA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,284 shares for an estimated $899,035 .

. DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $847,919 .

. WILLIAM H YEH sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $430,807

STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,298 shares for an estimated $411,615 .

. MIN-CHU (MIKE) CHEN sold 9,790 shares for an estimated $391,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”),



a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





AOI will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and outlook for its second quarter 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the AOI call.





A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at



investors.ao-inc.com



. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will be available until May 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 5085357.







About Applied Optoelectronics







Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit



www.ao-inc.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts:







The Blueshirt Group





Lindsay Savarese





+1-212-331-8417





ir@ao-inc.com





Fay Hofmann





+1-212-871-3938







ir@ao-inc.com





