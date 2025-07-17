Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, hosting a conference call for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI), a prominent provider of optical and HFC networking products, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025. A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, where AOI will discuss its financial performance and outlook for the third quarter. To join the call, participants can dial 844-890-1794, and a live audio webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, with an archived version accessible for one year. AOI serves key markets including cloud computing, telecommunications, and broadband, with facilities in the U.S., Taiwan, and China.

Potential Positives

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is expected to disclose its financial results on August 7, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors, providing a platform for discussion and engagement regarding their financial performance and future outlook.

AOI's role as a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products highlights its importance in critical infrastructure for key industries, which may strengthen investor confidence.

The presence of R&D and manufacturing facilities in multiple locations reinforces AOI's operational capabilities and global reach in the market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings results could indicate a lack of confidence if prior guidance was not met or if the results are anticipated to be poor compared to market expectations.



No details provided about performance metrics or expectations for Q2 results, which may lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors.



Timing of the earnings release and analyst call may suggest the company is attempting to control the narrative after facing possible challenges in recent quarters.

FAQ

When will Applied Optoelectronics announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Applied Optoelectronics will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025.

How can I participate in the AOI conference call?

To participate, dial 844-890-1794 and request to join the AOI call.

Where can I access the webcast of the AOI conference call?

The live audio webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com.

What is the duration of the telephonic replay for the AOI call?

The telephonic replay will be available from one hour after the call until August 14, 2025.

What type of products does Applied Optoelectronics provide?

Applied Optoelectronics develops advanced optical and HFC networking products for AI datacenters, CATV, and broadband networks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $454,278

CHIH-HSIANG (THOMPSON) LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,200 shares for an estimated $386,221 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,298 shares for an estimated $346,524 .

. DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) sold 11,426 shares for an estimated $218,213

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AAOI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAOI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AAOI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAOI forecast page.

$AAOI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAOI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AAOI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $30.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $18.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”),



a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





AOI will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and outlook for its third quarter 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the AOI call.





A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at



investors.ao-inc.com



. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will be available until August 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 7484245.







About AOI







Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit



www.ao-inc.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts:







The Blueshirt Group





Lindsay Savarese





+1-212-331-8417





ir@ao-inc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.