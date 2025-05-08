APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $AAOI Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS ($AAOI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $99,860,000, missing estimates of $101,360,715 by $-1,500,715.

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,162 shares for an estimated $1,221,292 .

. HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,238 shares for an estimated $1,061,145 .

. ELIZABETH G LOBOA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,284 shares for an estimated $899,035 .

. DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $847,919 .

. STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,298 shares for an estimated $433,521 .

. WILLIAM H YEH sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $430,807

MIN-CHU (MIKE) CHEN sold 9,790 shares for an estimated $391,600

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

