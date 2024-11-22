Applied Optoelectronics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) with 9,946 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 102.40%. Jan-25 50 calls and Dec-24 40 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
