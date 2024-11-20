Applied Optoelectronics call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) with 9,549 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 92.89%. Dec-24 30 calls and Dec-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAOI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.