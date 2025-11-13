Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.89, changing hands as low as $21.50 per share. Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAOI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAOI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.711 per share, with $44.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.