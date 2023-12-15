Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Price Target Increased by 25.37% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 25.37% from the prior estimate of 17.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.47% from the latest reported closing price of 21.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 40.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.44% to 19,379K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,520K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,380K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,048K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing a decrease of 15.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 67.51% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 965K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 85.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 868K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 67.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 574.56% over the last quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

