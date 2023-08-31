Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Price Target Increased by 152.00% to 16.07

The average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been revised to 16.06 / share. This is an increase of 152.00% from the prior estimate of 6.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from the latest reported closing price of 15.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.18%, an increase of 275.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.29% to 14,523K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,268K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 1,232.24% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,215K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,002K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 276.01% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 844K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

